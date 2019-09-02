English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
14 BRO Personnel Tested Positive for Dengue in J&K's Samba
In the Jammu region, nine dengue cases were reported in the last week, a government doctor said.
Jammu: Fourteen personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been tested positive for dengue in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a government doctor said on Monday.
She said out of the 16 BRO personnel tested at the district hospital, 14 were found to be dengue-positive.
They are undergoing treatment, the doctor added.
In the Jammu region, nine dengue cases were reported in the last week, she said.
