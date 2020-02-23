Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

14 Bullets Recovered in Kerala's Kulathupuzha are of Foreign Make: DGP

Two civilians had spotted the bullets in an abandoned package and informed police. Police had earlier said a ballistics team would inspect and determine the make of the bullets and the gun in which they could be used.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 12:04 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
14 Bullets Recovered in Kerala's Kulathupuzha are of Foreign Make: DGP
Live bullets found abandoned from Kulathupuzha area. (Image: News18)

Kollam: The 14 bullets recovered from Kulathupuzha area in the district are of foreign make, DGP Loknath Behera said here on Saturday. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bullets are of foreign make. The Anti-Terrorist Squad will probe the matter," he said in a release.

Two civilians had spotted the bullets in an abandoned package and informed police. Police had earlier said a ballistics team would inspect and determine the make of the bullets and the gun in which they could be used.

Kulathupuzha, around 60 km from here, is in the eastern side of the state bordering Tamil Nadu.

In another seizure, 60 bullets used in country made guns was recovered from a man during a routine vehicle check by excise officials at the Kerala-Karnataka border.

The man, who was carrying the bullets in six packets in his car, did not have the necessary papers, police said.

He was taken into custody and was being questioned, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram