14 Bullets Recovered in Kerala's Kulathupuzha are of Foreign Make: DGP

Kollam: The 14 bullets recovered from Kulathupuzha area in the district are of foreign make, DGP Loknath Behera said here on Saturday. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bullets are of foreign make. The Anti-Terrorist Squad will probe the matter," he said in a release.

Two civilians had spotted the bullets in an abandoned package and informed police. Police had earlier said a ballistics team would inspect and determine the make of the bullets and the gun in which they could be used.

Kulathupuzha, around 60 km from here, is in the eastern side of the state bordering Tamil Nadu.

In another seizure, 60 bullets used in country made guns was recovered from a man during a routine vehicle check by excise officials at the Kerala-Karnataka border.

The man, who was carrying the bullets in six packets in his car, did not have the necessary papers, police said.

He was taken into custody and was being questioned, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.