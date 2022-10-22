14 Dead, 40 Injured After Bus Collides with Truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Around 14 passengers were killed and 40 others were injured after a bus collided with a trolley truck near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Of the 40 injured, 20 patients were admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj in UP. All the passengers on the bus were from Uttar Pradesh, according to ANI.

Madhya Pradesh | 14 dead, 40 injured in a collision between a bus and trolley near Suhagi Hills in Rewa. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/cwN2MUCB7O — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 22, 2022

Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector said that the police and the administration reached the spot to carry out rescue operations while the injured were sent to hospital.

“It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it,” Manoj Pushp told ANI.

The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur.

रीवा में हुए दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में कई लोगों का असामयिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद और पीड़ादायक है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें।

ॐ शांति🙏 — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) October 22, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra expressed his condolences to the family of those who died in the accident.

