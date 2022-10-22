CHANGE LANGUAGE
14 Dead, 40 Injured After Bus Collides with Truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

October 22, 2022, 08:45 IST

14 passengers died and 40 others were injured in MP's Rewa after a bus collided with a truck. (File photo/News18)

All the passengers on the bus were from Uttar Pradesh. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur

Around 14 passengers were killed and 40 others were injured after a bus collided with a trolley truck near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Of the 40 injured, 20 patients were admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj in UP. All the passengers on the bus were from Uttar Pradesh, according to ANI.

Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector said that the police and the administration reached the spot to carry out rescue operations while the injured were sent to hospital.

“It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it,” Manoj Pushp told ANI.

The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra expressed his condolences to the family of those who died in the accident.

October 22, 2022, 08:36 IST
October 22, 2022, 08:45 IST