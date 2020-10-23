News18 Logo

14 Deaths, 1,815 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Rajasthan

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday and as 1,815 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 1,82,570. So far, 1,814 people have died from the infection in Rajasthan, according to an official report. Two fatalities were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur while Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jalore, Kota, Nagaur, Sikar and Udaipur reported one death each. Of the 1,815 fresh cases, 339 were reported from Jaipur followed by 296 in Jodhpur, the report said. Other cases were reported from Bikaner (217); Alwar (112); Ganganagar (93); Sikar (88); Ajmer (76); Bharatpur (71); Udaipur (59); Kota (54); Nagaur (48); Pali (46); Jhunjhunu (39); Jalore (35); Churu (33); Barmer (29); Bhilwara (27); Hanumangarh (24); Pratapgarh (16); Dungarpur (15); Jaisalmer (15); Dausa (12); Bundi (11); Chittorgarh (10); Rajsamand (10); Dholpur (7); Jhalawar (7); Sirohi (5); Banswara (3) and Karauli (2). A total of 1,62,981 coronavirus patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases at present is 17,775, the report said.

  October 23, 2020
