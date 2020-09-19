14 Deaths, 1,834 Virus Cases In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday as 1,834 fresh infections surfaced, pushing the total number of cases to 1,13,124, according to an official report. So far, 1,322 people have succumbed to the infection in the state. Two deaths were reported from Hanumangarh while Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur reported one fatality each. The maximum fresh cases were detected in Jaipur where 386 people tested positive for coronavirus, followed by Jodhpur, which reported 296 cases. Kota reported 142 cases, followed by Ajmer (115), Alwar (102); Bhilwara (88); Udaipur (87); Bikaner (60); Pali (59); Sikar (45); Nagaur (43); Dungarpur (32); Ganganagar (29); Tonk (27) and Jhalawar (26).

Jalore, Sirohi and Baran reported 25 cases each, followed by Pratapgarh (22); Churu, Dholpur and Rajsamand (21 each); Bundi (20); Chittorgarh (18); Banswara (17); Dausa (16); Sawaimadhopur (13); Jhunjhunu (12); Jaisalmer (10); Hanumangarh (9); Karauli (9); Bharatpur (7) and Barmer (6). A total of 93,805 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state is 17,997, the report said. Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed officials to set up a 32-bedded ICU at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital for patients who have recovered from the infection but suffering from other critical diseases.

