Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

14 Delhi-bound Trains Run Late Due to Fog, Restriction on Traffic for Republic Day 2020 Parade Rehearsals

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express is running 4 hours 15 minutes behind schedule, while Yesvantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express and Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express are also running late.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
14 Delhi-bound Trains Run Late Due to Fog, Restriction on Traffic for Republic Day 2020 Parade Rehearsals
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a cold Monday morning. Several parts of northern India are witnessing intense cold wave and fog. Due to fog, visibility has reduced and several Delhi-bound trains are running late.

At 9:53 am, 14-Delhi bound trains are running by one to five hours late, IANS reported.

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express are running late by two hours and 30 minutes.

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express is running 4 hours 15 minutes behind schedule, while Yesvantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express and Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express are also running late.

Goa-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vasco Garib Rath is delayed by five hours and 30 minutes, while the Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express are running four hours and 30 minutes behind schedule, the report said quoting Northern Railway.

A tweet by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), at 1 am on Monday said, “Due to moderate fog, Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport.”

At 7:55 am on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to issue a traffic alert asking commuters travelling from Punjabi Bagh towards Mayapuri to avoid the stretch due to obstruction in traffic due to breakdown of an LGV on Raja Garden flyover.

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for rehearsals for Republic Day Parade, 2020. There will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 noon, the advisory said.

Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain close for traffic, the advisory added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram