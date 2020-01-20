14 Delhi-bound Trains Run Late Due to Fog, Restriction on Traffic for Republic Day 2020 Parade Rehearsals

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a cold Monday morning. Several parts of northern India are witnessing intense cold wave and fog. Due to fog, visibility has reduced and several Delhi-bound trains are running late.

At 9:53 am, 14-Delhi bound trains are running by one to five hours late, IANS reported.

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express are running late by two hours and 30 minutes.

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express is running 4 hours 15 minutes behind schedule, while Yesvantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express and Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express are also running late.

Goa-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vasco Garib Rath is delayed by five hours and 30 minutes, while the Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express are running four hours and 30 minutes behind schedule, the report said quoting Northern Railway.

A tweet by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), at 1 am on Monday said, “Due to moderate fog, Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport.”

Update issued at 0100 hours: pic.twitter.com/9ql4k0wth3 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 19, 2020

At 7:55 am on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to issue a traffic alert asking commuters travelling from Punjabi Bagh towards Mayapuri to avoid the stretch due to obstruction in traffic due to breakdown of an LGV on Raja Garden flyover.

Traffic AlertObstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Punjabi Bagh towards Mayapuri due to breakdown of an LGV on Raja Garden flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 20, 2020

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for rehearsals for Republic Day Parade, 2020. There will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 noon, the advisory said.

Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain close for traffic, the advisory added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.