14 Family Members of 2 Covid-19 Patients Test Positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Fourteen family members of two COVID-19 patients tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, taking the district's tally to 93, officials said.







Seventeen people were discharged from hospital after being cured of the disease. The number of active cases in Muzaffarnagar now stands at 48 and 45 patients have recovered so far, they said.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari said results of 144 samples were received on Tuesday. Among these, 14 new cases were found, while 17 patients tested negative.

The fresh cases include 11 family members of a female COVID-19 patient who had died on May 27. The other three cases include the husband and two children of another female patient who is undergoing treatment at Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital, she said.

Kumari said all these 14 people were already in quarantine when they tested positive.