14 Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport as Capital, NCR Get Rainfall
Fourteen flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Lucknow, Amritsar Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to the turbulent weather in the national capital.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi NCR received rainfall on Saturday evening. Parts of Noida and Faridabad also experienced winds accompanied by the showers.
Recent Satellite and Delhi, Patiala, and Jaipur Radars shows convective clouds over Jammu, Kashmir Ladak, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and NCR and adj. areas. These areas likely to get thunderstorm & precipitation as per forecast. pic.twitter.com/UEtRmNA36K— IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) February 29, 2020
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast thunderstorm and precipitation over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi NCR.
