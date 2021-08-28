14 From Kerala Left State to Join ISIS-K, The Group Behind Kabul Airport Attack: Report

At least 14 Kerala residents are said to be a part of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) terror group that took the responsibility for suicide bombing attacks at Kabul airport. The number of deaths from the suicide bombings was somewhere around 170, including 13 US soldiers.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the 14 Keralites were among the terrorists and militants freed by the Taliban from Bagram jail. As of now, unconfirmed reports state that two Pakistani residents were detained by the Sunni Pashtun terrorist group for trying to blow off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) device outside Turkmenistan embassy in Kabul on August 26. And as intelligence reports indicate, an IED was recovered from the two Pakistani nationals soon after the Kabul airport blast.

As per reports, a Kerala resident contacted his home, while the remaining 13 are still in Kabul with the ISIS-K terrorist group. After Syria and Levant occupied Mosul in 2014, people from the Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur districts left India and joined the jihadist group in West Asia from where a few Keralites came down to Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The government of India is worried that the Taliban will use these Keralites to tarnish India’s reputation by using terrorism in Afghanistan.

The situation in the capital city of Afghanistan Kabul is unstable as Pakistan, with the support of the Haqqani Network, is forcing the Taliban to form a 12-member council with some faces from the previous government to get legitimacy from other countries. However, Afghanistan’s neighbours are waiting for the US and other NATO partners’ complete withdrawal from the Islamic Emirate before taking any decision on the Taliban.

