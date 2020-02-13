14 Killed, 31 Injured as Bus Rams into Stationary Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Firozabad: Fourteen passengers were killed and around 31 people grievously injured as a private bus rammed into a stationary truck in Firozabad on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday night. The driver of the truck was declared spot dead.

The injured have been taken to Saifai PGI for treatment and kept under observation in the ICU.

The incident took place near Milestone Number 71 after the bus carrying more than 50 people rammed into the truck while its driver was changing its punctured tyres on the Agra Lucknow Expressway around 10:30pm on Wednesday.

Six people are stated to be critical.

“At least 31 people were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment here. Thirteen people were brought dead,” Dr Vishwa Deepak of Emergency Ward said.

Among those deceased have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Kalamuddin, Bhagwan Chaudhary, Harindra Paswan, Bhoora (the truck driver), Chandan Mahto, Nageshwar Shah, Gulshan Kumar, Anil Shah, Rakesh Kumar Chandhan. Two of the deceased are yet to be identified.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said that the accident took place at around 10pm on Wednesday in Nagla Khangar Police Station area of Firozabad.

"The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind," he said.

Taking cognizance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.

He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government in Lucknow said.

