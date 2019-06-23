Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

14 Killed, 50 Injured after Tent Collapses at Religious Event in Rajasthan's Barmer

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the tent was uprooted by strong winds, trapping the people sitting under it.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
14 Killed, 50 Injured after Tent Collapses at Religious Event in Rajasthan's Barmer
A tent collapses in Rajasthan's Barmer district killing 14. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Barmer: At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured after a pandaal (tent) fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said. He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the 'shamiana' was uprooted by strong winds, trapping the people sitting under it, said Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram