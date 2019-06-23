14 Killed, 50 Injured after Tent Collapses at Religious Event in Rajasthan's Barmer
A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the tent was uprooted by strong winds, trapping the people sitting under it.
A tent collapses in Rajasthan's Barmer district killing 14. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Barmer: At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured after a pandaal (tent) fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said. He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.
A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the 'shamiana' was uprooted by strong winds, trapping the people sitting under it, said Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences.
Collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2019
जसोल,बाड़मेर में राम कथा के दौरान टेंट गिरने से हुए हादसे में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की जान जाने की जानकारी अत्यंत दुखद, दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।ईश्वर से दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करने,शोकाकुल परिजनों को सम्बल देने की प्रार्थना है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 23, 2019
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Angry Seagulls Don't Let Elderly UK Couple Leave Their Own Home for Six Days
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s