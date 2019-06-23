14 Killed, 50 Injured after Tent Collapses at Religious Event in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer: At least 14 people were killed and 50 injured after a pandaal (tent) fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said. He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the 'shamiana' was uprooted by strong winds, trapping the people sitting under it, said Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences.

Collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2019