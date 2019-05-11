English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
14 Killed after Speeding Bus Collides with Jeep in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Six Injured
The victims, all related to each other, were identified as villagers of Ramavaram in Gadwal district of neighbouring Telangana state.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Amaravati: Fourteen people travelling in a jeep were killed when a speeding private bus collided with the vehicle in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police
said.
Another six passengers in the ill-fated jeep sustained injuries and have been hospitalised, police said.
The victims, all related to each other, were identified as villagers of Ramavaram in Gadwal district of neighbouring Telangana state. They were returing home after attending a marriage when
the mishap took place. Some passengers in the bus received minor injuries, police said.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the accident.
Police said the luxury bus, proceeding from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, collided with the jeep that swerved into the other side of the highway in a bid to avoid a two-wheeler. As the bus was cruising at high speed, the impact of the collision was heavy and left 10 dead on the spot, police said.
"The jeep was badly mangled and many other passengers were trapped inside.We have pulled out four injured passengers so far and shifted them to the government hospital in Kurnool for treatment," a senior police official said over phone.
Police fear the toll could increase.
Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa spoke to Kurnool district Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa and enquired about the accident. He asked the SP to ensure better medical care to the injured passengers.
