14 Killed in Road Accident in Bengal's Jalpaiguri; CM Mamata, PM Modi Express Condolence

In a tragic incident, at least fourteen people were killed and several others critically injured Tuesday after a boulder-laden lorry overturned and fell on three private vehicles near Jaldhaka Bridge at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district.

“The incident took place when the driver lost control over his lorry due to dense fog and hit several vehicles before overturning on the three vehicles, in which the victims were travelling,” Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri, Pradeep Kumar Yadav said,

The accident happened when the victims were returning from a marriage ceremony.

Yadav said, “We immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and rushed them to a nearby hospital. As of now we have identified 14 dead bodies and their family members were informed about the incident.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolence over the incident and asked state ministers to meet the family members.

“Saddened at the loss of lives because of a bus accident in Dhupguri. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” Mamata Banerjee said while ordering an inquiry into the incident.

She has asked State ministers Gautam Deb and Aroop Biswas to visit the site of the accident and to meet the family members of the victims.

A local TMC leader Saurav Chakraborty said, “It’s a horrific incident. We are providing all assistance to the victim’s family members. We have assured them that all required medical treatment will be arranged for the injured passengers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolence in the matter.

“The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” he said in a tweet.