14 Maharashtra Cops to Get One-rank Promotion for Capturing Mumbai Terror Attacks Convict Kasab
Home minister Anil Deshmukh made the announcement while speaking to reporters outside the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai.
File photo of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced one-rank promotion for 14 policemen, who displayed "historic valour" during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to capture terrorist Ajmal Kasab.
Home minister Anil Deshmukh made the announcement while speaking to reporters outside the state legislature here.
"Tukaram Omble, who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks, and 14 other policemen had captured (terrorist) Ajmal Kasab alive. The government has decided to proffer one rank promotion to the 14 policemen for showing historic valour," he said.
On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived in Mumbai by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, besides damaging property worth crores.
Kasab, who was the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.
