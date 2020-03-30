Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

14 Medical Staffers at RML Hospital Sent Into Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19 Patients

Sources said one of the nurses developed fever since Sunday evening, so the entire team has been asked to go quarantine themselves at their homes. Their samples are being tested.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
14 Medical Staffers at RML Hospital Sent Into Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19 Patients
Image for representation only. (PTI)

New Delhi: Fourteen medical staffers, including doctors and nurses, who were part of a team treating COVID-19 patients at RML Hospital have been sent into home quarantine and their samples are being tested, official sources said.

The sources said one of the nurses developed fever since Sunday evening, so the entire team has been asked to go quarantine themselves at their homes.

"This team of six doctors and nurses and other staff from RML were exposed to COVID-19 patients and as one of the nurses developed fever since evening today the entire team has been sent for home quarantine. Their samples have been taken (for testing)," one of the sources said.

Delhi has reported 72 COVID-19 cases while 1,024 cases have been reported across the country.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram