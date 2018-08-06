English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
14 Naxals Killed in Encounter with Police in Chhattisgarh
The gun battle took place this morning in a forest area in south Sukma, around 500 km from Raipur
Representative image.
Raipur: At least 14 naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, police said.
The gunbattle took place this morning in a forest area in south Sukma, around 500 km from Raipur, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.
So far, bodies of 14 naxals have been recovered from the encounter site, he said.
Several firearms were also seized from the spot, he added.
Further details were awaited as the search operation was still underway.
