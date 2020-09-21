14 Percent of Females in Gurugram Have Been Exposed to Novel Coronavirus, Reveals Sero Study

In Haryana's Faridabad, Gurugram, Nuh and Sonipat, more number of women than men have developed antibodies for Covid-19, revealed a report which was conducted based on the sero survey that was done in the state in August. Out of the four districts, Faridabad has recorded the maximum seropositivity in both female and male population.

According to a report in The Times of India, Nuh saw the second-highest sero positivity, with males at 21.4% and females at 18.8%. Sonipat figured third on the list as 14.4% of its women and 12.1% of men had developed antibodies for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, in Gurugram, 13.8% of the female population and 7.3% of the male residents had antibodies.

All the four districts recorded a greater sero positivity than the state’s average of 7.9% for women and 8.1% for men. Till now, Haryana has registered 1,11,257 Covid-19 infections and 1,149 fatalities. The state's recovery rate stands at 79.42%.

Only 0.8% of women and 1.6% of men have been exposed to the virus, in Rohtak. This is the lowest in the state for both the sexes. Districts where sero positivity is less than that of the state's numbers are Ambala (men 5.2%, women 5.3%), Sirsa (men 3.6%,women 3.5%), Panchkula (men 6.4%, women 6.7%), Hisar (men 5.5.%, women 1.7%), and Bhiwani (men 2.5%, women 4.2%), the report added.

Notably, this was the first serological survey conducted in the Haryana for the infection caused by the novel coronavirus. It has been undertaken in collaboration with the department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The survey, which began on August 21, in the course of three days, collected 18,905 samples: 850 were taken from each of the 22 districts — that is, 500 from rural and 350 from urban — were collected.

The health department picked 16 clusters — 12 from rural regions and four urban areas — for collecting blood samples, which were analysed for the presence of IgG antibodies. The data was procured through GPS and was transferred to a mobile app.

Haryana on Sunday reported 29 more fatalities, its highest single-day toll associated with COVID-19, taking the count to 1,149 while 2,305 new cases raised the infection tally to 1,11,257 in the state, according to a bulletin.

Of the new deaths, three each were reported from Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Ambala; two each from Faridabad, Sonipat, Hisar, Panchkula and Yamunanagar while a death each was recorded in Rohtak, Gurugram, Mahendragarh, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Nuh and Bhiwani districts, news agency PTI reported citing the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spurt in infections included Gurugram (405), Hisar (257), Sonipat (234), Faridabad (203), Amala (180), Panipat (141), Panchkula (133) and Yamunanagar (110). The number of active infections in the state climbed to 21,411 while a total of 88,697 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.