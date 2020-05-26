INDIA

1-MIN READ

14 SRPF Jawans Test Positive for Coronavirus in Pune

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Two companies from Pune's Group II of the SRPF were posted in Mumbai and they recently returned to the headquarters here, he said.

  • PTI Pune
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
Fourteen State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans based in Pune have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"Swab samples of jawans from the two companies were taken. On Tuesday, the reports of 14 jawans came out positive," he said.

With this, number of positive cases in SRPF's Pune unit has reached 70, 40 of whom have recovered, said the officer.


