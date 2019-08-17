14 Stuck in Flash Floods Rescued in J&K's Kathua District
Eleven people, belonging to a nomadic community, were stuck in flash floods in Ujh river in Rajbagh area and were subsequently rescued by the Kathua Police along with SDRF personnel, police said.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Jammu: Fourteen people were rescued on Saturday following flash floods in Kathua district of the Jammu region, where heavy rains disrupted normal life, officials said.
In another rescue operation in Ujh river, policemen saved three people.
The rescued people were shifted to a safer location, he added.
In another rescue operation in Ujh river, policemen saved three people.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Jammu region, raising the water level in major rivers, including Tawi, and leaving some low-lying areas submerged.
