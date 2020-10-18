14-year-old Boy Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Suicide Suspected

A 14-year-old boy was found hanging at his house in a suspected case of suicide in Khunti village of Bhopa here, police said on Sunday. The boy allegedly died by suicide while his parents had gone to the fields for work on Saturday, they added.

According to SHO Dube Singh, the parents said that the boy was worried about his illness, which was not yet known. He was found dead after the parents returned home.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).