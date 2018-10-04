English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
14-year-old Boy Shot at for Resisting Robbery Bid in Delhi
While the accused were trying to flee, one of them was overpowered by the crowd gathered there and handed over to the police. Subsequently, the other accused was also arrested.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was injured after he was shot at allegedly by two men after he resisted their attempt to snatch his father's bag which had cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh, police said Thursday.
The incident took place in Rohini when Sunny Chug, the victim, was going with his father.
The accused, identified as Somveer (27) and Vikas (26), also threw chilli powder into the eyes of Sunny and his father, a senior police officer said.
While the accused were trying to flee, one of them was overpowered by the crowd gathered there and handed over to the police. Subsequently, the other accused was also arrested, the officer said.
Sunny suffered a gunshot injury on the right side of his lower abdomen and was admitted to the Jaipur Golden Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, he added.
The incident took place in Rohini when Sunny Chug, the victim, was going with his father.
The accused, identified as Somveer (27) and Vikas (26), also threw chilli powder into the eyes of Sunny and his father, a senior police officer said.
While the accused were trying to flee, one of them was overpowered by the crowd gathered there and handed over to the police. Subsequently, the other accused was also arrested, the officer said.
Sunny suffered a gunshot injury on the right side of his lower abdomen and was admitted to the Jaipur Golden Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...