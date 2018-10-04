14-year-old Boy Shot at for Resisting Robbery Bid in Delhi

A 14-year-old boy was injured after he was shot at allegedly by two men after he resisted their attempt to snatch his father's bag which had cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh, police said Thursday.The incident took place in Rohini when Sunny Chug, the victim, was going with his father.The accused, identified as Somveer (27) and Vikas (26), also threw chilli powder into the eyes of Sunny and his father, a senior police officer said.While the accused were trying to flee, one of them was overpowered by the crowd gathered there and handed over to the police. Subsequently, the other accused was also arrested, the officer said.Sunny suffered a gunshot injury on the right side of his lower abdomen and was admitted to the Jaipur Golden Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, he added.