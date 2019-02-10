English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
14-year-old Boy Stabbed to Death by 3 Teens Over Friendship with Girl
The juveniles told police that the girlfriend of one of them became friends with victim. Even after the boy was asked not to speak to the girl but he continued to do so, which led to the conspiracy.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by three juveniles in central Delhi over his friendship with the girlfriend of one of the accused, police said on Saturday.
The three accused have been apprehended, they said.
When the boy was standing near his house on Friday night, four boys called him to discuss some matter. However, the discussion led to a quarrel following which they allegedly stabbed him multiple times, a police official said.
As the victim screamed for help, the accused fled from the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his mother where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.
During interrogation, the juveniles told police that the girlfriend of one of them became friends with victim. Few weeks ago, the boy was asked not to speak to the girl but he continued to do so, the officer said.
Enraged over this, the accused hatched a conspiracy with his three friends and killed the boy, he said, adding police are still trying to trace another accused involved in the incident.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
