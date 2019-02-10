LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

14-year-old Boy Stabbed to Death by 3 Teens Over Friendship with Girl

The juveniles told police that the girlfriend of one of them became friends with victim. Even after the boy was asked not to speak to the girl but he continued to do so, which led to the conspiracy.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
14-year-old Boy Stabbed to Death by 3 Teens Over Friendship with Girl
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by three juveniles in central Delhi over his friendship with the girlfriend of one of the accused, police said on Saturday.

The three accused have been apprehended, they said.

When the boy was standing near his house on Friday night, four boys called him to discuss some matter. However, the discussion led to a quarrel following which they allegedly stabbed him multiple times, a police official said.

As the victim screamed for help, the accused fled from the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his mother where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the juveniles told police that the girlfriend of one of them became friends with victim. Few weeks ago, the boy was asked not to speak to the girl but he continued to do so, the officer said.

Enraged over this, the accused hatched a conspiracy with his three friends and killed the boy, he said, adding police are still trying to trace another accused involved in the incident.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram