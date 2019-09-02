Take the pledge to vote

14-year-old Dalit Girl Killed, Eyes Gouged Out in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun

Her body was found on Sunday afternoon in a secluded spot. Her clothes were torn and her eyes gouged out, indicating torment and possible rape before murder, sources in police said.

IANS

September 2, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Image for representation only.
Image for representation.
Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): A 14-year-old Dalit girl was found killed with her eyes gouged out in Jalaun. Police said her neighbour has been arrested charged with abduction and murder. The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain whether the victim was raped or not.

According to reports, the girl, a resident of Ata area in Jalaun district, went out for some work on Saturday evening, but never returned home. Her parents lodged a missing person's report with police the same night.

Her body was found on Sunday afternoon in a secluded spot. Her clothes were torn and her eyes gouged out, indicating torment and possible rape before murder, sources in police said.

DIG (Jhansi range) Subhash Singh Baghel, who visited the crime scene with Jalaun Superintendent of Police Avadesh Singh, said Ranjit Ahirwar had been arrested and booked under Sections 302 and 363 of the IPC on the basis of the complaint given by the girl's father.

"The suspect already has a case under Section 376 (rape) pending against him. He is also accused of molesting a minor relative, which went unreported. We are waiting for the post-mortem report (to confirm or deny rape) before further action can be taken. The arrested man is being interrogated," the DIG said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
