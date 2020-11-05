14-year-old Delhi Boy Stabbed to Death After Refusing to Get Snacks for Drunk Man

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area after he refused to get snacks for a man who was consuming alcohol, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused has been arrested, they said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena, they received information on Wednesday that a 14-year-old boy was being taken to the Apollo Hospital. The hospital informed police that the injured boy had been declared brought dead, the DCP said. The body has been preserved in the mortuary of the hospital. There were multiple injuries on the body of the deceased, police said. During enquiry, the statement of an eye witness was recorded who said the deceased was assaulted by a person named Shadab, a resident of Madanpur Khadar Extension, Meena said, following which a case under section 302 (murder) was registered at Kalindi Kunj police station.

Shadab, who is in his early 20, has been arrested, police said. The boy was going for some work when he was stopped by the accused, who was consuming alcohol. The accused asked the boy to get snacks for him. When the boy refused, he assaulted the boy and and later stabbed him, a senior police officer said. Further investigation is underway, police added.