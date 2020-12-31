14-year-old Kills Classmate in Bulandshahr, Shoots Him Thrice after Argument over Seat

A Class 10 student of a school in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot a classmate dead with his uncle's licensed pistol after a dispute over seats, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Surajbhan Saraswati Inter College of Shikarpur, they said, adding that the weapon used by 14-year-old Sunny belongs to his uncle, who is in the Army and is visiting home.

The teenager tried to flee after the fatal shooting, but the headmaster had already closed the gate and informed the police, following which he was apprehended, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.