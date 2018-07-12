14-Year-Old France Fan from Kerala Dies While Saving Two Others from Drowning

As the world celebrated France’s victory against Belgium in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, Adikadalayi, a small village in Kerala’s Kannur district, mourned the death of a young France fan who lost his life while trying to save his younger brother and friend.On July 5, 14-year-old Firoz was playing football with his younger brother Fahad and his friends at Adikadalayi beach when the ball went into the sea. As Fahad rushed to the sea to bring it back, he was swept away by a strong current and started drowning. Fahad’s friend ran to rescue him but also got trapped in the waters.Seeing the two in trouble, Firoz jumped into the water and saved them. However, he had to be rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last on Monday after putting up a battle for five days.14-year-old Firoz who saved two lives.On Tuesday, Vipin Murali, a video journalist with Asianet News who went to cover the story, took to Facebook to share his experience of visiting Firoz’s family.“On the front pillar of the house, there is a hand-painted flag of France. Holding back the tears, when his mother told us that Firoz was a good son and loved football, Fahad, his younger brother limped to stand beside his mother to console her,” Murali wrote.“Today, his favourite team France is playing Belgium in the semifinals. May be, he is watching the match sitting in the gallery from heaven. Before he left the world, he saved two lives. I hope he gets his due share for what he has done,” Vipin added.Firoz is survived by his father Basheer, a painter, and mother Sabira, a homemaker. He also left behind a notebook with the paintings of flags of his favourite teams.