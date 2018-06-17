English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
14-year-old Gangraped in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Home District of Nalanda
Police say the girl was upset with her mother and had left home to catch a bus to her aunt’s house. At the bus stop, she met a man who was known to her and managed to convince the minor to accompany him.
Image for representation.
Patna: A 14-year-old girl was gangraped by four men in an abandoned building of Ahiyapur village in Bihar’s Nalanda on Saturday.
Police say the girl was upset with her mother and had left home to catch a bus to her aunt’s house. At the bus stop, she met a man who was known to her and managed to convince the minor to accompany him.
"The man then got three of his friends to go along with him and the four of them took the girl to the abandoned building, where they raped her and filmed the act," said the Nalanda Superintendent of Police.
The girl informed her family about the incident on Sunday, who then filed a complaint with the police. All four of the accused have been arrested on charges of rape and POCSO.
The crime has taken place in the home district of CM Nitish Kumar and adds to the number of such crimes taking place against women in state during the last few days.
Recently, a group of armed men had tied a man to a tree and raped his wife, 15-year-old daughter near Sondiha village of Gaya district.
A couple of days earlier, the police took suo motu action after a video of a girl being molested while she was accompanied by her male friend went viral on social media.
The chief minister, Nitish Kumar, is in Delhi currently to attend the governing council meeting of NITI Aayog. There, he raised the demand for Bihar to be given special category status as the state lags behind in human resource development, per capita income, education, health and institutional finance.
