News18 » India
1-min read

14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Hangs Herself After Being Raped in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Although her parents lodged an FIR against the accused, the girl committed suicide when she was alone at home.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 10:42 PM IST
Representative image.

Jaipur: A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself on Saturday after being raped by a man in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, the police said.

The girl had gone to collect feed for cattle in the fields when the man allegedly raped her, they said.

When the girl raised the alarm, her brother who was working in the field came to her rescue. The accused, however, managed to flee, the police said.

"The girl's parents lodged an FIR against the accused on Sunday. But the girl, who was alone at her home, committed suicide," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bharatput, Suresh Kumar Khinchi said.

Khinchi said the post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members.

“A police team has been formed to nab the accused.”

