14-year-old Girl Dies by Suicide Amid Pressure by Boyfriend for Obscene Photos: Police

Disclaimer: <em>This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)</em>

A 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday. This incident happened in the Banarhat police station area on Sunday, they said.

The girl was in a relationship with a youth of Dhupguri and he used to pressurise her for sending obscene photos and videos, police said. Whenever she refused to oblige him, he used to threaten to break up the relationship, they said.

She was under immense stress due to the relationship and it is suspected that she took the extreme step due to that, a police officer said. An investigation has been started after the girl's family registered a complaint, he said.

The accused youth is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him, he added. The girl's father demanded the death penalty for the youth.

