Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

14-year-old Girl Found Pregnant 5 Months After She was Raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

On Saturday, the minor went to hospital where she was confirmed to be four months pregnant following which her father lodged a complaint at the police station.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
14-year-old Girl Found Pregnant 5 Months After She was Raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Image For Representation

Muzaffarnagar: A minor girl was found to be pregnant in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, five months after she was allegedly raped by a youth in the same area, police said.

On Saturday, the 14-year-old went to hospital where she was confirmed to be four months pregnant following which her father lodged a complaint at Titawi police station, they said.

Police said a case was registered and the accused Chinu arrested under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint, it is alleged that the girl was raped by the accused when she had gone to the fields five months ago.

She was raped and threatened of dire consequences if anything was disclosed, the complaint stated.

It was only on Saturday that she was found to be four months pregnant, it stated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram