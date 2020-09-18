14-year-old Girl Gang-raped in UP's Barabanki District, Victim's Father Accuses Cops of Inaction

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. The girl and her father have accused the police of not helping them and being hand in glove with the accused. The victim's father also alleged that no arrest has been made so far and threatened that if justice is not delivered, he along with his daughter, will immolate themselves in front of the state Assembly.

The incident was reported from Sheikhpur Alipur village of Fatehpur police station area. The girl had stepped out at night to relieve herself when five men caught her and gang-raped her. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the girl and her father if she were to inform anybody. She said that due to fear of threats, she and her family left the village and went to Lucknow. The girl alleged that all five accused were harassing her with demands of money and the police were also not taking any action against them.

The girl's father said that he went from pillar to post to lodge an FIR against the accused but the police did not register their complaint, after which they decided to approach the Court. The accused then started threatening the family because of which the victim's family shifted to Lucknow where the father is working as a labourer.