14-Year-Old Girl Raped by Four Teenagers in MP's Rewa District, Accused Detained

Rewa: A 14-year old girl was allegedly raped by four teenage boys in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said.

“All the four accused have been detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following the incident,” a senior police official said. “The accused are in the age group of 13 to 14 years and the victim knew all of them.”

“The incident occurred after the girl went out of her home for some work on Saturday afternoon. Since the boys knew the victim they convinced her to accompany them to a farm under some pretext where they raped her," said district superintendent of police Abid Khan, adding the victim and the accused are residents of the same village, located about 30 km away from Rewa.

“The girl narrated the ordeal to her family members after returning home on Saturday evening, following which an FIR was lodged against the accused, Khan added.

The girl's medical examination has confirmed rape, he said.

