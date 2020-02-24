Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

14-Year-Old Girl Raped by Four Teenagers in MP's Rewa District, Accused Detained

The incident took place after the girl left home on Saturday afternoon. The police nabbed all the four accused after she helped in identifying them.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
14-Year-Old Girl Raped by Four Teenagers in MP's Rewa District, Accused Detained
Image For Representation

Rewa: A 14-year old girl was allegedly raped by four teenage boys in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said.

“All the four accused have been detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following the incident,” a senior police official said. “The accused are in the age group of 13 to 14 years and the victim knew all of them.”

“The incident occurred after the girl went out of her home for some work on Saturday afternoon. Since the boys knew the victim they convinced her to accompany them to a farm under some pretext where they raped her," said district superintendent of police Abid Khan, adding the victim and the accused are residents of the same village, located about 30 km away from Rewa.

“The girl narrated the ordeal to her family members after returning home on Saturday evening, following which an FIR was lodged against the accused, Khan added.

The girl's medical examination has confirmed rape, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram