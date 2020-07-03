14-Year-old Girl Raped, Killed by 17-Year-Old Boy in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

A 14-year-old girl was raped and killed allegedly by a boy who later dumped the body in a well in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.



The incident took place on June 24 in a village under Shankargarh police station limits, an official said.



"The girl's family was busy in her elder sister's wedding preparations. The girl went out of the house with a friend and then was not to be seen. Family members mounted a search and found her body in a well in a paddy field on June 27," said Prakash Rathore, Station House Officer, Shankargarh police station.



"Her post mortem report revealed she had been hit with a blunt object on the head, which caused her death. After her friends were questioned, we zeroed in on a 17-year-old boy and apprehended him on Thursday. He tried to mislead us at first but then confessed to raping and killing her," informed the official.



The accused told police he hit her with a stone on the head when she refused to given in, and then sexually assaulted her after she fell to the ground injured, Rathore said.



"After the girl died, he dumped the body and stone in the well. He was booked under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for murder, rape and causing disappearance of evidence. He was sent to a juvenile home by a court here," he said.