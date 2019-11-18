Hyderabad: A class 10 boy from Hyderabad has been taken into custody for kidnapping a seven-year-old boy and later demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from the victim’s parents.

The incident was reported on Sunday at Hyderabad's Meerpet police station, which falls within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad.

The victim lives in TSR Nagar of Meerpet with his parents and studies in a private school. He was found missing at around 3 pm on Sunday from his residential colony where he was last seen playing. After about half an hour, his father Raja, a software employee, received a phone call that said, “Your son has been kidnapped and you have to pay Rs 3 lakh if you want him to be handed over safely.”

The matter was reported to police, and much to their shock, the phone call was traced back to a 14-year-old boy. The kidnapper found to be a resident of YSR Nagar in Almsguda and is a student of class 10 in a private school.

He has been taken into custody. The police believe the boy has done this with the intention of making easy money.

