A 14-year-old Indian girl died after falling from a high rise building in Sharjah, police said on Monday.

A Sharjah Police official told Gulf News that a probe has been launched to determine if the incident, which took place in the city's Al Tawaun area on Sunday night, was a case of suicide.

The girl had suffered serious injuries from the fall, the police official said.

She was transferred to a hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.