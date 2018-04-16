English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
14-year-old Indian Girl Killed, 19 Indians Injured in Accident in Iran
Twenty Indian pilgrims were heading to the city of Qom, considered holy in Shia Islam, on Sunday night when the accident took place.
The bus carrying Indians pilgrims met with an accident on Tehran Highway on Sunday night.
New Delhi: A 14-year-old Indian girl was killed and 19 Indians were injured when their bus met with an accident in Iran, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.
Twenty Indian pilgrims were heading to the city of Qom, considered holy in Shia Islam, on Sunday night when the accident took place.
"I have got the report from Indian Embassy in Tehran. A bus carrying 20 Indian pilgrims on way to Qom met with an accident last night. Unfortunately, we lost Ms. Kulsum Fatima aged 14 years because of head injuries," Swaraj tweeted.
Another national named Mohammad Ali is in the ICU, while 18 Indians were discharged after first aid, she said.
"Our mission staff is in the hospital to provide any assistance," Swaraj said.
Qom is the site of the shrine of sister of Imam Ali ibn Musa Rida, the eighth Shi'ite Imam.
The city is a significant destination of pilgrimage.
