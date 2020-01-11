14-year-old Lucknow Girl Suffers Burns after Woman Accidentally Throws Acid
The accused threw a bag containing an acid bottle in an unrelated altercation with a jewellery cleaner when the girl, who happened to be passing by, came in contact with the chemical.
Image for representation only.
Lucknow: A 14-year-old girl suffered burn injuries after a woman threw a bag containing a bottle of acid outside her house in Lucknow's Ghasiyari Mandi on Saturday.
Prima facie, the woman, identified as Asha Sonkar, threw the bag without the intention to hurt the girl, police said.
Sonkar entered a quarrel with a door-to-door jewellery cleaner Ram Chandra Soni, alleging that he had damaged her ornaments. During the altercation, she threw his bag out and the bottle of acid (used in cleaning jewellery) broke, when the girl and two other women passing by came in contact with the chemical.
The two women suffered minor burns, while the girl was seriously injured with burns on her face and hands, police said. She was rushed to Balrampur hospital for treatment. Sonkar was later arrested by police.
Circle Officer of Qaiserbagh police station Sanjeev Sinha said the 14-year-old suffered the maximum injuries out of the three.
As per information, police are also investigating whether there was enmity between the accused and the girl.
