14-year-old Maharashtra Boy Ends Life After Mother Takes Away Mobile Phone

Krish Sunil Lunawat, who lived with his mother and elder sister in a rented house in Mahal area, used to be glued to the mobile phone and spend hours playing video games on it.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2018, 10:37 PM IST
Nagpur (Maharashtra): A 14-year-old boy addicted to video games allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur after his mother took away a mobile phone from him, police said on Wednesday.

Krish Sunil Lunawat, who lived with his mother and elder sister in a rented house in Mahal area, used to be glued to the mobile phone and spend hours playing video games on it.

He had also stopped attending school since a year, Kotwali police station's inspector Umesh Besarkar said.

His mother and sister worked in private companies and most of the time, the boy used to stay alone at home, he said.

The boy recently forced his mother to buy a new Playstation gaming device for playing video games, he said.

On Monday, Krish's mother had to go to Mumbai and she asked him to give the mobile phone to her.

When he refused, she forcibly took away the handset from him and left for Mumbai in the afternoon, he said.

The boy was apparently disturbed over it and later allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a bed sheet at their home, Besarkar said.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when the boy's sister returned home, he said.



The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case in connection with the incident, the official added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
