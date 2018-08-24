GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

14-Year-Old Maharashtra Girl Gang-Raped, Beaten And Drowned in Water Tub in Own Home

When the victim's elder sister returned home, she was shocked to see her sibling lying dead. It is not clear how many people were involved in the crime.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
14-Year-Old Maharashtra Girl Gang-Raped, Beaten And Drowned in Water Tub in Own Home
A News18 creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Thane: A 14-year-old girl was found raped and killed by unidentified persons in her house at Bhiwandi near here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The girl was alone at her home in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi at the time of the incident yesterday afternoon, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

An offence under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) has been registered, she said, adding a manhunt has been launched for the culprits.

However, it was not clear how many people were involved in the crime, which came to light when the victim's elder sister returned home in the evening, Narkar said.

The accused entered the house when she was alone and allegedly raped her. They then severely beat her and drowned her in a water tub, Narkar said.

When the victim's elder sister returned home, she was shocked to see her sibling lying dead. After her parents arrived, they lodged a police complaint, she said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and based on its findings, the police registered the rape and murder offence against unidentified persons late in the night at the Narpoli police station, Narkar said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...