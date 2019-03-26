14-Year-old 'Mentally Unstable' Girl Gangraped in Telangana, 2 Arrested

A 14-year-old "mentally unstable" girl was allegedly raped by three people in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and two of them were arrested Tuesday, police said.The three accused in their mid-20s allegedly kidnapped the victim from Manuguru town and took her to an isolated place on a bike and sexually assaulted her late Monday evening, the police said. Her parents searched for her and some passersby told them that she was seen taken on a bike. Later, the parents found the girl near the roadside bushes and lodged a complaint with police.During investigation, police nabbed two of the accused during a vehicle-check,a police official said adding the girl was shifted to a hospital and they registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. Search is on for the absconding accused.