14-year-old MP Girl Raped After Father Sells Her to Rajasthan Man for for Rs 4 Lakh

Raped and sold off for four lakh rupees, the ordeal of a 14-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh finally came to an end on Sunday when she was rescued from Ujjain by the police.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the parents of the minor girl, a resident of Ujjain, had taken her to Udaipur in Rajasthan in order to get her married. Her parents allegedly married her off on November 24 to a man and came back to Ujjain.

“The man raped the girl and told her that her parents had sold her for Rs 4 lakh. On December 8, the girl asked him to take her to Ujjain to see her parents for one last time, following which the man brought her to Ujjain,” the HT report quoted the superintendent of police as saying.

On reaching Ujjain she contacted her aunt and shared her ordeal with her. The aunt, in turn, informed the cops and got the accused arrested.

Four people, including the minor’s father, have been arrested from Ujjain under section 370 (a) (exploitation of trafficked person), 372 (2) (selling minor for purpose of prostitution) and 376 (rape) of IPC and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The girl has been was sent for counseling.