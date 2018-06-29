GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

14-year-old Mumbai Girl Jumps to Death from Eighth Floor

Harshika Dhirendra Mayavashi ended her life by jumping off the eighth floor of the building at Gardenia Cooperative Housing Society in Thakur village.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
14-year-old Mumbai Girl Jumps to Death from Eighth Floor
Representative Image
Mumbai: A 14-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of a
building in Kandivali, a western suburb, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at Gardenia Cooperative Housing Society in Thakur village, they said.

"Harshika Dhirendra Mayavashi ended her life by jumping off the eighth floor of the building. She stayed on
the fifth floor in the same building," an official said.

Another official said, when the girl was standing on the parapet wall of the eighth floor, some residents noticed
her and tried to stop her.

"When she fell to the ground, people immediately took her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead," he
said.

The entire incident, which was recorded by some onlookers, has gone viral on the social media.

"The motive behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained and we are making inquiring with her relatives and
friends in this connection. We will also examine her mobile phone and other gadgets," the official said.

The police will also examine her activities on the social media, he added.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Samata Nagar police station in this connection and the
probe is underway.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery