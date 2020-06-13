INDIA

14-year-old Physically-challenged Girl Allegedly Raped by Father in Tripura

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
A 14-year old physically-challenged girl has been allegedly raped by her father in Tripura, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Lalcherra village in North Tripura district on Tuesday when the victim's mother was not at home, officer-in-charge of Kadamtala police station, Krishnadhan Sarkar said.

"The girl narrated the incident to her mother upon her return to their home. The woman lodged an FIR against her husband on Friday, based on which the accused was arrested," Sarkar told PTI over the phone.

A case under POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, he added.

