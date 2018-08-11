English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Boy Sodomised While Returning from Kanwar Yatra, Muzaffarnagar Dhaba Owner Arrested
The boy and his friends had gone to Haridwar during the Kanwar yatra. On their way back, they took up work at the dhaba as they had run out of money
Image for representation
Muzaffarnagar: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a dhaba owner in one of the villages on Saturday.
The boy and his friends had gone to Haridwar during the Kanwar yatra. On their way back, they took up work at the dhaba as they had run out of money, Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said.
The incident took place on Friday, following which the boy lodged a complaint. The man has been arrested,the officer said
The accused had also threatened the victim with dire consequences if he reported the matter, the SHO said.
According to the medical report, the boy was sodomised, the officer said.
The man was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
In another incident,a 22-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl here on Friday, police said.
Station House Officer V C Tiwari said the accused entered the girl's house and attempted to rape her.
He said a case was registered following a complaint by the girl's father.
