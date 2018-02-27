English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
14-year-old Tamil Nadu Girl Set Ablaze by Man For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Dies
The girl, studying in the ninth standard, was set ablaze when she was returning home on February 16. Police arrested Balamurugan who had been reportedly pestering her to marry him.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Madurai: A teenage girl, who suffered 70 per cent burns after she was set ablaze by a 23-year-old man for rejecting his marriage proposal, died in Madurai on Tuesday after battling for life for over a week, police said.
The 14-year-old was undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital.
The girl, studying in the ninth standard, was set ablaze when she was returning home on February 16. Police arrested Balamurugan who had been reportedly pestering her to marry him.
The girl's parents had lodged a complaint against him with police.
Angry over this, Balamurugan waylaid the girl, doused her with petrol and set her ablaze, police said.
