1-MIN READ

14-year-old Thane Boy Murdered by Brother of Teenage 'Girlfriend'

For representation. (AP)

For representation. (AP)

The 14-year-old victim was in love with the accused's minor sister and this was the cause of murder, a Narpoli police station official said.

Thane: A 20-year-old man from Palghar has been arrested for allegedly killing a minor boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district over a love affair, police said on Sunday. The 14-year-old victim was in love with the accused's minor sister and this was the cause of murder, a Narpoli police station official said.

"The girl's family had reprimanded the victim several times on this issue. However, the two continued to remain in touch. On Friday evening, the accused called the victim to Dapoda village, killed him and hid his body under a pipeline.He was arrested late Saturday night," he said.


