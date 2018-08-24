14-year-old Thane Girl Raped and Killed in Her House, Neighbour Arrested

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in her house by her neighbour at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.The 23-year-old accused was arrested on Friday morning for the incident that took place in Mankoli area in Bhiwandi on Thursday.“At around 5.30pm on Thursday, the accused entered the victim's house when her parents and elder sister were not present. He sexually assaulted the girl and later forced her head into a tub of water following which she died,” Ankit Goyal, DCP (Zone-II, Bhiwandi), said.“The girl's elder sister returned home after some time and found her lying motionless. She immediately called her parents, who alerted the police,” he said.A police team rushed to the spot and sent her body for post mortem. An offence was registered at Narpoli police station against some unidentified accused.Police launched a probe and zeroed in on the neighbour and later arrested him, Goyal added. The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), among others, the officer said.