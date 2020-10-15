14-yr-old Gang-raped, Blackmailed by Teens She Befriended Through PUBG Game; Three Held

In a shocking incident, three teenagers were held on Wednesday in Bhopal for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl repeatedly for over a month after meeting her online while playing (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) game. Alok Shrivastava, town inspector, Ashoka Garden police station, told Hindustan Times that the three accused are under 20 years of age and were living in Bhopal's Gautam Nagar area.

A top cop said that on Wednesday evening, the three boys were booked under sections 376 (2)N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 376 DA (punishment for gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A police official told the publication that the survivor filed an FIR on Wednesday evening stating that the three boys had befriended her through PUBG game two months ago. In September, the accused invited her to meet up in an area in Rambha Nagar, where they reside, and when the girl arrived, all three raped her, the official added.

"They also shot videos of their criminal act and started blackmailing her. They raped her many times during this period,” the police official was quoted as saying by HT.

The officer added that the girl's mother observed abrupt changes in the daughter's behaviour, who later told her about what had transpired. Subsequently, the mother and her daughter reached the police station and registered an FIR.

Police have arrested all the three accused, who are being interrogated. A cop from Ashoka Garden police station told the publication that the three boys would be produced before the court on Thursday.