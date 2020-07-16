INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

140 Staff Members of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Test Positive for Coronavirus

File photo of Tirupati Temple wearing a deserted look after it was closed for devotees. (Image: Special Arrangement)

File photo of Tirupati Temple wearing a deserted look after it was closed for devotees. (Image: Special Arrangement)

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 'archakas' (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel were among the infected.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 16, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
Share this:

As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine at Tirumala have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 11.

The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavirus lockdown, a top functionary of TTD said.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 'archakas' (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel were among the infected. Of the 140 affected, 70 were discharged and the rest being provided treatment, he said.

Next Story
Loading