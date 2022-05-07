1,407 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths in Delhi; Positivity Rate 4.72%

Delhi recorded 1,407 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.72 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday. A total of 29,821 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated. Delhi recorded 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 percent.

With the new cases, Delhi’s overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,92,832, while the death toll stands at 26,179, the data showed. The national capital had recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 6.35 percent.

Delhi had reported 1,354 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 percent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 percent and one death due to the disease. There are 5,955 active cases in the capital, down from 6,096 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,630 from 1,597 on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.

The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total number of active cases, it stated. Currently, 183 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,365 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin stated.

Of the 9,590 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 212 (2.21 percent) are occupied, it stated. The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts have said.

Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had earlier said the test positivity rate is stagnant, and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.

He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.